Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. state senator joins race for governor

Senator Sharon Hewitt (Credit: Louisiana State Senate)
Senator Sharon Hewitt (Credit: Louisiana State Senate)(KALB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Senator Sharon Hewitt is joining the Louisiana governor’s race.

Hewitt, a Republican who represents Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, and St. Tammany parishes, made the announcement on Friday, Jan. 13.

Republicans State Treasurer John Schroder and Attorney General Jeff Landry have already announced they are running for governor. Independent Hunter Lundy, a small-business owner and attorney from Lake Charles, has also announced that he is running.

RELATED STORIES
AG Jeff Landry announces run for governor
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
La. State Treasurer John Schroder joins race for governor
La. Treasurer John Schroder
Lake Charles attorney Hunter Lundy joins race for governor
Hunter Lundy is running as an independent

Sen. Sharon Hewitt released the following statement:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
A body was discovered on Plank Road early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed.
Woman found dead on Plank Road, officials say
Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, January 13