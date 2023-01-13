Judge sentences arsonist caught on camera starting house fire

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man convicted of setting a house on fire in Lutcher has been sentenced to over a decade in prison.

Judge Alvin Turner Jr. sentenced Scott Chauvin, 35, of Lutcher, to 15 years in the La. Department of Corrections on Tuesday, Jan. 3, for an aggravated arson charge he pled guilty to in April 2022, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The house fire Chauvin is convicted of starting happened Aug. 16, 2021, on Second Street in Lutcher, officials reported.

Investigators said surveillance footage in the area caught a man, later identified as Chauvin, starting the fire.

Records show Chauvin was arrested on Aug. 18, 2021, and booked into the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He will get credit for the time he has served in jail, officials confirmed.

