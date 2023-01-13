Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program

Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity(MGN Online / Habitat for Humanity)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help.

The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program.

To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to attend the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientation.

At this meeting, you will learn how to qualify for the Habitat program and receive a homeownership application at the end of the meeting.

The Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientations will take place on the following days at designated locations. To register, you must e-mail familyservices@habitatbrla.org to receive the location of the meeting.

DateTime
Saturday, Jan. 141:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 1712:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 192:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 2412:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 263:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 305:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner on their path to an affordable mortgage. Families and individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner, and Louisiana residency.

For more application information, visit www.habitatbrla.org/homeownership/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines available during Baker vaccination event
If you take dietary or herbal supplements, buyer beware … cardiologists are reporting a recent...
YOUR HEALTH: Herbal supplements and heart trouble
Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play (Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)
CONSUMER REPORTS: More infant inclined sleeper deaths
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 13
Winter returns
Fire generic
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire