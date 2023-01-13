Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help.

The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program.

To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to attend the Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientation.

At this meeting, you will learn how to qualify for the Habitat program and receive a homeownership application at the end of the meeting.

The Habitat for Humanity Homeward Bound Orientations will take place on the following days at designated locations. To register, you must e-mail familyservices@habitatbrla.org to receive the location of the meeting.

Date Time Saturday, Jan. 14 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner on their path to an affordable mortgage. Families and individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner, and Louisiana residency.

For more application information, visit www.habitatbrla.org/homeownership/.

