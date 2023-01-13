Facebook
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

Mardi Gras Parade
Mardi Gras Parade(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is right around the corner, but those who make these floats that we see during parades have been preparing since last year.

“There’s a flower float to this side that’s brand new,” Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Floats said.

The final preparations are being checked off the list at Comogo Floats in Plaquemine.

“Ocean in North Baton Rouge and then we go to Artemis, we supply all Artemis, Mystique, Ascension,” Comeaux said,

Earl Comeaux says the process of getting a float ready takes all year.

“Basically, we started, for Mardi Gras this year, a week after Saint Patrick’s last year,” Comeaux said, “And we decide which floats we’re going to turn over to different themes and or which ones we’re going to get repainted, which ones need work, or redoing. And it’s basically a yearlong project.”

Comeaux said even though prices are up, everything is running smoothly so far.

“Everything has gone up completely higher than it was before. Besides the pricing materials and stuff, that’s the only thing we’ve kind of battled throughout the year. The cost of building some of the floats and some of the supplies are hard to get,” Comeaux said.

Comeaux said they are looking forward to bringing Mardi Gras joy to folks once again.

