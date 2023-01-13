Donaldsonville Elks Freedom Ball raising money for veteran service programs

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Inaugural Elks Freedom Ball is returning to Ascension Parish Saturday, Jan 14.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event will feature Party at Joes.

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 was founded in 1909, and the membership has given countless hours of volunteer support and thousands of dollars in grants and assistance in its over 100-year existence.

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. (Lee Melancon)

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. It will include the traditions and fanfare of a traditional carnival ball and is a continuation of the Elk’s Carnival Ball celebrating its 90th Year Anniversary.

Proceeds from the ball will provide services that benefit the health and well-being of veterans who serve, have served, and have given their lives to protect us.

The Inaugural Freedom Ball will feature Maxine Crump and WAFB’s Johnny Ayhsen.

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. (Lee Melancon)

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. (Lee Melancon)

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. (Lee Melancon)

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. (Lee E. Melancon, III)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.