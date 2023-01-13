Facebook
Donaldsonville Elks Freedom Ball raising money for veteran service programs

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs.
The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs.(Lee E. Melancon, III)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Inaugural Elks Freedom Ball is returning to Ascension Parish Saturday, Jan 14.

It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Ascension Gym at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event will feature Party at Joes.

The Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 was founded in 1909, and the membership has given countless hours of volunteer support and thousands of dollars in grants and assistance in its over 100-year existence.

The Freedom Ball is a public fundraising program hosted by Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 to support veteran service programs. It will include the traditions and fanfare of a traditional carnival ball and is a continuation of the Elk’s Carnival Ball celebrating its 90th Year Anniversary.

Proceeds from the ball will provide services that benefit the health and well-being of veterans who serve, have served, and have given their lives to protect us.

The Inaugural Freedom Ball will feature Maxine Crump and WAFB’s Johnny Ayhsen.

