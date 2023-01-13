CRIME STOPPERS: Person wanted for Garden District burglaries
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a burglar.
According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the person in the photo is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries around the Garden District/ Capital Heights area.
Officials said multiple guns were stolen during these burglaries.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP(7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting their website. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
