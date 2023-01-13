Facebook
COVID-19 vaccines available during Baker vaccination event

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is teaming up with Southeast Community Health Systems to host a COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend.

You can stop by the Baker Workforce Development Center located at 3262 Baker Blvd. on Saturday, Jan. 14 to participate.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers say all COVID-19 vaccinations will be available and all vaccinations qualify for a $50 gift card.

