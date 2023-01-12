Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Upcoming blood drives to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash

Liam Dunn
Liam Dunn(Submitted)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - There will be several blood drives in the coming days benefitting the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. You can do that by keeping up with the local blood drives set up for Liam.

DateLocationTime
January 13, 2023Iberville Elementary School7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
January 19, 2023MSA West Academy8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
January 20, 2023Port Allen High School7:30 a.m - 4 p.m.
RELATED STORIES
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Brusly High holds vigil in memory of girls killed during police pursuit; funeral arrangements announced for both teens
Brusly High returns to class for first time since 2 cheerleaders died during police pursuit
Brusly community mourns loss of 2 teens killed during New Year’s Eve pursuit, crash
OLOL hosts replacement blood drive for survivor of deadly police chase crash

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebrations happening around the Capital Region
If you think you can help out, you can drop off supplies at their location in Denham Springs.
South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food
The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sonic located...
Sonic Drive-In to hold memorial fundraiser for families of Brusly crash victims
MoveBR
Join #MOVEBR leaders to discuss upcoming traffic, infrastructure projects