Upcoming blood drives to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - There will be several blood drives in the coming days benefitting the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.
Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. You can do that by keeping up with the local blood drives set up for Liam.
|Date
|Location
|Time
|January 13, 2023
|Iberville Elementary School
|7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|January 19, 2023
|MSA West Academy
|8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
|January 20, 2023
|Port Allen High School
|7:30 a.m - 4 p.m.
