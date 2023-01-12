Upcoming blood drives to benefit survivor of deadly Brusly crash

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - There will be several blood drives in the coming days benefitting the survivor of a deadly police chase crash that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Sheriff Mike Cazes with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents of WBR to join Liam in the fight for his life. You can do that by keeping up with the local blood drives set up for Liam.

Date Location Time January 13, 2023 Iberville Elementary School 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. January 19, 2023 MSA West Academy 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. January 20, 2023 Port Allen High School 7:30 a.m - 4 p.m.

