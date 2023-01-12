Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Truck driver wins $1M lottery jackpot after stopping for a barbecue sandwich

Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.
Lottery officials say Tim Allen turned a stop for a sandwich into a million-dollar payday.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Lottery officials in Virginia say a truck driver’s hankering for a sandwich helped him win a million-dollar jackpot.

The Virginia Lottery reports Tim Allen was wanting a barbecue sandwich and stopped at a Mills Grill & Grocery store in Danville.

According to the lottery, Allen bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle while at the store.

The purchase turned out to be a million-dollar decision. One of his tickets ended up winning the $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Allen told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a raffle ticket.”

Officials said Allen’s ticket was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“It feels great,” Allen shared when collecting his prize. “Pure excitement.”

Officials said Allen is a truck driver who resides in Pittsylvania County. No immediate word was given on what he plans to do with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

18-Wheeler on fire on I-10 West near Siegen Lane on Jan. 12, 2023
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12.
18-wheeler on fire on I-10 in Baton Rouge (Source: Stacey Hebert)
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season
Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling to Florida were reportedly held on board in...
Amtrak trip turns into 37-hour ordeal; passengers on train for nearly 2 days
This ringtail was safely returned to the wild after it was stuck inside a Kohl’s store in...
Ringtail returned to wild after being stuck inside Kohl’s store for 3 weeks