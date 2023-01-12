Facebook
South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat critically low on pet food

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana’s Rescue Rehome Repeat is calling on the community to pitch in and help them out. They do everything they can to provide pediatric care and more for our furry friends. Unfortunately, right now, they say donations are dwindling, and are critically low on puppy food and milk.

A couple of their crew members come to the WAFB studio every other Friday for 9News at Noon.

The nonprofit said they have two dozen puppies under sixteen weeks, two pregnant dog moms, and 15 bottle-feeder puppies they are trying to feed. They depend on donations from the community and pet food banks but are getting about one bag of dog food a week right now. This adds up as each item ranges from $25 to $45.

Bill Martin is a volunteer with the organization and said now is a great time to step in and help because the need is so critical right now.

“We still have a need and that’s why people should reach out and like I say, if you’re a dog lover like myself and like all the volunteers for Rescue Rehome and every other dog organization, that’s reason enough for me to say ‘yeah I’ll help out,’” said Martin.

If you think you can help out, you can drop off supplies at their location in Denham Springs. You can also go to https://www.rescuerehomerepeat.com/ and click the support link.

