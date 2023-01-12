Facebook
Sonic Drive-In to hold memorial fundraiser for families of Brusly crash victims

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Sonic Drive-In is hosting a memorial fundraiser to benefit the families of the victims of a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Brusly.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sonic located at 6089 LA-1 in Brusly.

50% of the proceeds will support the Dunn and Gill families.

Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, two teenagers, were killed in a crash when a police officer slammed into their vehicle during a pursuit on Dec. 31.

A third victim, Maggie’s older brother, Liam Dunn, survived the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition due to his injuries.

When tragedy strikes, the good people of Louisiana always show up to support each other in times of need.

