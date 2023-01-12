Sonic Drive-In to hold memorial fundraiser for families of Brusly crash victims

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Sonic Drive-In is hosting a memorial fundraiser to benefit the families of the victims of a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Brusly.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sonic located at 6089 LA-1 in Brusly.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sonic located at 6089 LA-1 in Brusly. (Sonic Drive-In)

50% of the proceeds will support the Dunn and Gill families.

Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, two teenagers, were killed in a crash when a police officer slammed into their vehicle during a pursuit on Dec. 31.

Caroline Gill, Maggie Dunn (Facebook)

Maggie Dunn, Caroline Gill (WAFB)

A third victim, Maggie’s older brother, Liam Dunn, survived the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition due to his injuries.

A candlelight vigil in memory of the cheerleaders is planned for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

When tragedy strikes, the good people of Louisiana always show up to support each other in times of need.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.