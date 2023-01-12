Sonic Drive-In to hold memorial fundraiser for families of Brusly crash victims
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Sonic Drive-In is hosting a memorial fundraiser to benefit the families of the victims of a deadly New Year’s Eve crash in Brusly.
The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sonic located at 6089 LA-1 in Brusly.
50% of the proceeds will support the Dunn and Gill families.
Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill, two teenagers, were killed in a crash when a police officer slammed into their vehicle during a pursuit on Dec. 31.
A third victim, Maggie’s older brother, Liam Dunn, survived the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition due to his injuries.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.