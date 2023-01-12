Smoked Applewood Bacon and Twin Potato Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you are looking for a great soup for the cold winter days, this is perfect for you. Smoked applewood bacon gives this dish a really nice texture and a great smoky flavor. The orange sweet potatoes add interesting eye appeal and colorful presentation.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

6 slices smoked applewood bacon, (¼-inch) diced

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and (¼-inch) diced

4 (6-ounce) red potatoes, peeled and (¼-inch) diced

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced green bell pepper

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup flour

1½ quarts chicken stock

2 cups heavy whipping cream

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese for garnish

¼ cup thinly sliced green onions for garnish

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon and sauté until crispy. Remove bacon pieces and place them on paper towels to drain. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 5–7 minutes or until vegetables are slightly wilted. Add flour and blend well. Add chicken stock and sweet potato then bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes. Add red potatoes then cook until potatoes are tender, approximately 20 minutes. Add heavy cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 7–10 minutes. Season to taste using salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and stir in sour cream, blending well into the soup. To serve, ladle soup into individual bowls then garnish with cooked bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.

