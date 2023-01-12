Pair of Tigers named to FWAA Freshman All-America team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU freshman football standouts have been honored for their play during the 2022 season.

Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Campbell started 13 games at left tackle and helped pave the way for an LSU offense that set the school record for rushing touchdowns with 39. A native of Monroe, Campbell played a total of 973 offensive snaps and allowed only three sacks all season. He was whistled for just one penalty on his way to becoming the first true freshmen in school history to start at left tackle for the duration of a season.

LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell (66) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

In addition to his FWAA honor, Campbell earned second team All-SEC honors as well as Freshman All-SEC recognition. He was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 45-35 win over Florida.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, wasted little time in making his impact felt on the Tiger defense as he was twice named SEC Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Alabama and Arkansas. He earned National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Arkansas and was selected SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over No. 7 Ole Miss.

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Perkins earned first team All-SEC honors and was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.

Perkins capped his rookie season leading the Tigers in sacks (7.5), tackles for loss (13.0) and quarterback pressures (14). He finished third on the team in total tackles with 72.

