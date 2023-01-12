Morning rains usher in much cooler weather for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Morning rains ahead of a cold front will quickly exit by or before lunchtime for most.

While the rains will move through quickly, isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out, and the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area. The primary concern in any stronger storms is damaging winds, but hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

Skies will clear into the afternoon, with breezy conditions continuing and cooler temperatures beginning to move into the area. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s by lunch before we begin to see temperatures drop in the wake of the cold front.

Weekend Freeze Chances Increasing

Much cooler weather will arrive in the wake of today’s cold front. Lows will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s on Friday morning, with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Toss in a healthy northwesterly breeze and the winter ‘feel’ will certainly be back.

Guidance continues to trend colder for Saturday morning, with increasing chances for a light freeze impacting areas near and north of the interstates. Remember – a light freeze means we’ll have to take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes should not be an issue.

Saturday stays chilly, with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s. After one more cold start in the upper 30s Sunday morning, temperatures begin to rebound, reaching the upper 60s as some clouds return to the area.

Extended Outlook

Spring-like weather makes a comeback for much of next week as a southerly flow returns. Highs reach the 70s on Monday and likely stay there through the end of the week. We’ll also see a somewhat unsettled pattern, with daily chances of rain from Monday through Thursday.

