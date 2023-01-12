BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are looking to dig their teeth into the crime issue in Baton Rouge.

“My thoughts with this committee is to have actionable items, if there is lack of enforcement for ordinances that we currently have, find out why,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, District 12.

It’s all through a proposed ‘Public Safety Committee we first reported on last September.

So, you and I talked about this, WAFB and I talked about this months ago,” said Racca.

It was after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office held a news conference about crime just days after the murder of Allie Rice on Government Street.

“I think the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. And I feel like we might be insane,” said Racca back in September of 2022.

Racca says the early goals of this committee are to address the current crime issues Baton Rouge has, and to come together and see what resources are already available.

“And see if maybe some of those resources need to be re-evaluated or re-allocated. Number two I would say, then we take action upon that. And number three, I guess that should’ve been number one, is to get folks involved,” said Racca.

But while council members work out the final kinks of this proposed committee, some members of the community already have questions about it.

“Are we going to be able to recommend topics that the committee actually looks at,” questioned Rev. Alexis Anderson with the P.R.E.A.C.H organization?

“So, we really feel very strongly that impacted people need to be at the table when discussions are happening and decisions are being made around public safety,” said Jennifer Harding, with the VOTE organization (Voices of the Experienced).

“I hope this is not just an attempt to direct what the mayor does, I hope it’s an attempt to really bring community voice,” said another resident.

“What happens is, when your claws come out, sometimes we unintentionally pull our claws out as well, and it becomes the wrong conversation,” said Councilman Darryl Hurst, district 5.

But Councilman Hurst fought back against the early criticisms of the task force. He says they’ve simply got to do something about the crime.

“And so, what she’s (Racca) doing now is just polling everybody to see exactly what they want, to make sure that we don’t miss the target. That the bullseye is there, and so when we attack this, not only do we have the support from the community, but we have the support of all the other governmental agencies to make sure the efficacy is there and crime does end up being reduced,” said Councilman Hurst.

“This isn’t just another study, or you guys throwing money at the problem?” questioned WAFB’s Lester Duhe’.

“Absolutely not, absolutely not. And I don’t want people to perceive it as that. I want people to see that this is our committee, our best effort to take action and make change,” said Councilwoman Racca.

Council members should make a final decision on the proposed task force and what it will entail at their meeting next week.

