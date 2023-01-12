Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebrations happening around the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, Jan 16 is Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday commemorating the man who spent his life advocating and fighting for racial justice and for all people to be treated equally.

As many of us around the Capital Region observe the holiday, leaders want you to know about a series of events happening ahead of and on the big day.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said this year’s theme is Dare to Dream: Shifting Priorities to Create a Thriving Community.

Here’s a list of events happening here at home:

Unity Prayer Brunch

WHEN: Saturday, January 14th at 9 a.m.

WHERE: L’Auberge Casino and Hotel

WHAT: Partnership with the Gamma Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc. Diverse Faith Leaders to honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and uplift the Baton Rouge community in prayer.

First Time Homebuyer’s Informational Event hosted by Louisiana Housing Corporation and Sen. Regina Barrow

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: LSU Health Baton Rouge Clinic 5439 Airline Highway

WHAT: The Louisiana Housing Corporation and Senator Regina Barrow will discuss available resources, down payment assistance programs, credit counseling, and more.

MLK Church Service

WHEN: Monday, January 16 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in partnership with the Baton Rouge Branch of the NAACP

WHAT: Celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in partnership with the Baton Rouge Branch of NAACP. Immediately after the Church Service, join us for a peace walk, second line led by the Soulistik Brass Band, and reflections at historic landmarks Lincoln Hotel, Webb’s Barber Shop, and the Purple Circle Social Club amplifying stories that remember our past, honor our present and ignite our future. This will leave from Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to Expressway Park.

MLK Festival of Service

WHEN: Monday, January 16 at 11:30 AM

WHERE: BREC Expressway Park featuring music, food, and vendors.

WHAT: Join us for a culminating experience celebrating the progress made throughout the series of events while honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This event features food trucks, vendors, performances, and Battle of the Bands between McKinley Senior High and Scotlandville Magnet High.

Below is a list of community service events by Metro Council Members. You can sign up to volunteer at mlkholidaybr.com/volunteer.

MLK March & Commemoration Program in Zachary, La.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King walk leaving from Zachary City Hall, 4700 Main St., at 6 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, and arriving at New Pilgrim Baptist Church, 4415 Old Weis Road, where a commemoration celebration will begin.

This year’s theme is “Together We Can Be THE Dream”. Transportation will be provided from New Pilgrim Baptist Church to Zachary City Hall for those participating in the march. You are asked to arrive at the church at 5:15 p.m. to access transportation to Zachary City Hall.

Safe Hopeful Healthy Baton Rouge is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by organizing service projects throughout the community.

It’s happening Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road for the MLK Day of Service. The chosen project, “Pathway to Progress” is a beautification project to paint fun designs on the steps, walls, and benches leading over the I-110 North Overpass, ending at Scotlandville Magnet High School. This MLK Day of Service Event will begin at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with lunch from 12 – 1 p.m.

By adding vibrant colors, the pathway adjourning school-to-community becomes aesthetically pleasing and will transform the spaces on both ends of the overpass.

Volunteers are encouraged to register at mlkholidaybr.com/volunteer, sign-in sheets are also available on-site. For more information, contact (225) 77-JEWEL or email jjncc@brla.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.