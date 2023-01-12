Facebook
Man accused of killing his aunt by standing on her throat until police tased him, officials say

Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a half-million dollar bond after he allegedly killed...
Christian Robinson, 25, is being held on a half-million dollar bond after he allegedly killed his aunt by stepping on her throat until officers were forced to taze him.(St. John The Baptist Parish)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old LaPlace man is facing second-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his aunt by stepping on her throat, according to St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre.

Sheriff Tregre says deputies responded to a home on Janice Lane around 11:30 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 10. Officers entered the home to find Christian Robinson standing with his foot on the throat of his aunt, 57-year-old Suzanne Robinson.

The man reportedly refused officers’ commands to remove his foot from his aunt’s throat. Officers tased him, which finally caused him to remove his foot, but it was too late.

Suzanne was unresponsive and despite first responders’ attempts at rendering aid, she succumbed to her injuries, Tregre reports.

Christian is behind held on a $500,000 bond.

