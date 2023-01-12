Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU vet students care for eagle

LSU vet students care for eagle.
LSU vet students care for eagle.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Veterinarian School leaders to release a bald eagle back into the wild with Kim Mulkey.

From brown pelicans to snapping turtles and rabbits, LSU vet school’s Wildlife Hospital takes on some of the most difficult cases as they work to save lives.

“The Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana is the only hospital of its type and we service basically the entire state. We work with state and federal agents who have injured animals that they potentially bring to us, but the majority of the animals that they bring to u are from good Samaritans, Louisiana citizens,” explains Mark Mitchell who is a zoological medicine and director of the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana.

LSU vet students will get to treat and care for wildlife animals—gaining knowledge and experience—that they will be able to use throughout their professional careers. Today, students are tending to a screech owl’s wing.

“Basically, every few days we want to be able to change the bandage, to clean it, and then to assess to make sure that we are seeing a proper level of healing and that we are happy with how the bird is progressing,” explains vet student.

After their assessment, they can tell the screech owl is on the right path.

“It’s really important that we protect these animals because they do so many different roles for us. You know a lot of people fear things like bats, for example, but bats are one of the big pollinators along with bees. So, things that scare people are the things that ultimately also make sure that we have food,” adds Mitchell.

On Friday, Jan. 13, LSU vet school leaders will be able to release a bald eagle back into the wild.

LSU’s women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey will do the honors of releasing the eagle on the levee by LSU. Students have been taking care of the eagle since November. They believe he goes his injuries with another eagle, but after surgery and supportive care he will get home.

“In a given year about 40% of the eagles that come in we are able to get back out of the wild, but that means 60% have pretty catastrophic injuries if we can’t get them back together. So every time we can get one out makes us feel really good,” says Mitchell.

The release of the eagle will be at noon.

LSU Vet School’s Wildlife Hospital operates all through donations, they get a 15% increase in caseload each year. If you are interested in making a donation: lsufoundation.org/givetovetmed

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
Stock image of new jobs sign
Ascension Parish 2023 economic outlook brings hundreds of new jobs, increased tax revenue
Police lights
Project allows officers to give drivers vouchers for free light repairs instead of a ticket
Tornado damages Selma, AL.
‘Significant’ tornado causes destruction in Selma