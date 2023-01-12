LSU vet students care for eagle.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Veterinarian School leaders to release a bald eagle back into the wild with Kim Mulkey.

From brown pelicans to snapping turtles and rabbits, LSU vet school’s Wildlife Hospital takes on some of the most difficult cases as they work to save lives.

“The Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana is the only hospital of its type and we service basically the entire state. We work with state and federal agents who have injured animals that they potentially bring to us, but the majority of the animals that they bring to u are from good Samaritans, Louisiana citizens,” explains Mark Mitchell who is a zoological medicine and director of the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana.

LSU vet students will get to treat and care for wildlife animals—gaining knowledge and experience—that they will be able to use throughout their professional careers. Today, students are tending to a screech owl’s wing.

“Basically, every few days we want to be able to change the bandage, to clean it, and then to assess to make sure that we are seeing a proper level of healing and that we are happy with how the bird is progressing,” explains vet student.

After their assessment, they can tell the screech owl is on the right path.

“It’s really important that we protect these animals because they do so many different roles for us. You know a lot of people fear things like bats, for example, but bats are one of the big pollinators along with bees. So, things that scare people are the things that ultimately also make sure that we have food,” adds Mitchell.

On Friday, Jan. 13, LSU vet school leaders will be able to release a bald eagle back into the wild.

LSU’s women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey will do the honors of releasing the eagle on the levee by LSU. Students have been taking care of the eagle since November. They believe he goes his injuries with another eagle, but after surgery and supportive care he will get home.

“In a given year about 40% of the eagles that come in we are able to get back out of the wild, but that means 60% have pretty catastrophic injuries if we can’t get them back together. So every time we can get one out makes us feel really good,” says Mitchell.

The release of the eagle will be at noon.

LSU Vet School’s Wildlife Hospital operates all through donations, they get a 15% increase in caseload each year. If you are interested in making a donation: lsufoundation.org/givetovetmed

