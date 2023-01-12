Facebook
LPSO: 1 wanted, 1 arrested after guns stolen during home burglary

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and another person is wanted in connection with a home burglary that resulted in several guns being stolen.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Galloway Garden Lane in Walker on Jan. 4 just after 3 p.m. after reports of a residential burglary.

According to authorities, when the victim returned home they found the back door kicked in. Three rifles and one handgun were reported missing.

Travis “Skyler” Bond was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, LPSO announced.

He’s facing one count of principal to aggravated burglary and four counts of principal to the theft of a firearm.

LPSO detectives are currently searching for 20-year-old Joshua Blackledge for his role in the case. Charges are pending, deputies added.

All four guns have been recovered and returned to the owner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

