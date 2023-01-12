Lights On partners with BRPD, EBRSO, and the EBR CJCC to bring mission to community

The following is a press release is from the office of Lights On!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lights On! - A community-driven program with the mission to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies – announced today its expansion to Baton Rouge, LA in partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC). This is the first national expansion into the State of Louisiana.

Under the program, officers on traffic stops can provide a voucher for a free repair on mechanical problems with the vehicle rather than citing the driver. Some common mechanical violations include burned-out light bulbs, broken turn signals, or any light bulb-related malfunction on the vehicle.

This collaboration is pleased to partner with the following businesses for this program:

Brothers Auto Repair 360 Automotive Solutions

2701 Plank Road 1334 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Main St. Car Care Baker Texaco

2131 Main Street 790 Main Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802 Baker, LA 70714

Edwards Auto Repair Simple Simon Tire & Car Care

2763 Scenic Hwy 7777 Airline Hwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Hogan’s Automotive Simple Simon Tire & Car Care

5888 N. Foster 12116 Airline Hwy

Baton Rouge, LA 70805 Baton Rouge, LA 70817

The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is providing the grant funding to make this program possible for East Baton Rouge Parish residents. Lights On! is completely free to police departments and voucher recipients.

“The Lights On! program is a way to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” said Don Samuels, CEO, and Founder of Lights On!. “Instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can fix the mechanical issue and mitigate what often becomes a downward spiral for community members in need. We are giving officers a new tool on their duty belt that creates a positive interaction, especially needed in these tense times,” said Samuels.

“We are eager to see the positive outcomes Lights On! will bring to the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish,” said Chris Csonka, Executive Director of the CJCC. “The Lights On! program will provide an opportunity to improve public safety and positively affect someone’s interaction with law enforcement.”

“East Baton Rouge is proud to welcome the Lights On! initiative to our city-parish,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “This program is a significant step in building trust and maintaining strong community relationships between our citizens and law enforcement, which leads to a safer community for all.”

“Our officers are service-minded and solution-oriented, " says BRPD Chief Murphy Paul. “Lights On! is another way for our officers to show the community how much they care.”

The Lights On! initiative will initially launch in East Baton Rouge Parish with the hopes other police agencies and cities in Louisiana will see the benefit of this program and implement it in their own jurisdictions.

The program is completely free to voucher recipients and is supported by community in-kind and financial donations. To learn more or donate, visit LightsOnUS.Org.

