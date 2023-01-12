Facebook
Join #MOVEBR leaders to discuss upcoming traffic, infrastructure projects

MoveBR
MoveBR(East Baton Rouge Parish Government)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Transportation leaders with #MOVEBR are preparing for their monthly meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 12.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO PARTICIPATE

The virtual Zoom meeting begins at 10 a.m.

The 1st Thursday Outlook call will feature Jason Crain and Travis Woodard, members of the #MOVEBR program management team.

Organizers say the pair will discuss the programmatic outlook for 2023.

They will review projects that are scheduled to be advertised, provide project details, and give insights on what to expect moving forward.

