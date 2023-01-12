Join #MOVEBR leaders to discuss upcoming traffic, infrastructure projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Transportation leaders with #MOVEBR are preparing for their monthly meeting, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The virtual Zoom meeting begins at 10 a.m.

The 1st Thursday Outlook call will feature Jason Crain and Travis Woodard, members of the #MOVEBR program management team.

Organizers say the pair will discuss the programmatic outlook for 2023.

They will review projects that are scheduled to be advertised, provide project details, and give insights on what to expect moving forward.

