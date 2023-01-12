JACQUES TALK: Gary Redus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gary Redus II joined Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU prior to the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach. Redus is an up-and-coming assistant coach and recruiter who was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30″ list.

Redus came to LSU after one season as an assistant coach at SMU, helping guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. Prior the that, Redus established himself as an elite recruiter in the SEC during a three-season stint at Vanderbilt where he recruited and signed the programs first trio of top-100 prospects since 2016.

Prior to joining the staff at Vanderbilt, Redus served as an assistant at Delta State, a perennial Division II power in Cleveland, Miss. Redus worked under longtime head coach Craig Roden at the program started by Margaret Wade, the namesake for the NCAA Division I Women’s Player of the Year trophy.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Redus played four seasons of professional basketball overseas, with stints in China, South America, and the Middle East. After his playing career, Redus served as a graduate assistant at West Georgia, where he earned a master of arts degree in special education.

Redus played two seasons at South Alabama, averaging nearly 10 points per game, and was a two-time selection to the Sun Belt Conference All-Academic Team. He earned a degree in health education from South Alabama in 2011.

Redus’ father, Gary, played 13 seasons of Major League Baseball, playing in the outfield for Cincinnati, Philadelphia, the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh, and the Texas Rangers. The son of Gary and Minnie, Redus is married to his wife, Tiffany, and the couple has a son, Gio, and a daughter, Ella.

