Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

JACQUES TALK: Gary Redus

Gary Redus II joined Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU prior to the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gary Redus II joined Coach Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU prior to the 2022-23 season as an assistant coach. Redus is an up-and-coming assistant coach and recruiter who was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30″ list.

Redus came to LSU after one season as an assistant coach at SMU, helping guide the Mustangs to 14 wins. Prior the that, Redus established himself as an elite recruiter in the SEC during a three-season stint at Vanderbilt where he recruited and signed the programs first trio of top-100 prospects since 2016.

Prior to joining the staff at Vanderbilt, Redus served as an assistant at Delta State, a perennial Division II power in Cleveland, Miss. Redus worked under longtime head coach Craig Roden at the program started by Margaret Wade, the namesake for the NCAA Division I Women’s Player of the Year trophy.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Redus played four seasons of professional basketball overseas, with stints in China, South America, and the Middle East. After his playing career, Redus served as a graduate assistant at West Georgia, where he earned a master of arts degree in special education.

Redus played two seasons at South Alabama, averaging nearly 10 points per game, and was a two-time selection to the Sun Belt Conference All-Academic Team. He earned a degree in health education from South Alabama in 2011.

Redus’ father, Gary, played 13 seasons of Major League Baseball, playing in the outfield for Cincinnati, Philadelphia, the Chicago White Sox, Pittsburgh, and the Texas Rangers. The son of Gary and Minnie, Redus is married to his wife, Tiffany, and the couple has a son, Gio, and a daughter, Ella.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Parkway guard Mikaylah Williams (12)
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are...
Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
REPORT: Former 4-star QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese lands on player of the year watchlist