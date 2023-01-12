Investigators arrest man accused of rape, child sex abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars in Morgan City Jail after he allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a child, according to the Morgan City Police Department.

Jiguan Eelmer, 23, of Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, and charged with first-degree rape, sexual battery, and indecent behavior with juveniles, according to police.

Investigators said they began looking into Eelmer’s suspected conduct in early December 2022, and they uncovered evidence linking him to being involved in a sexual nature with a juvenile victim.

Eelmer remains in jail awaiting court proceedings, officials confirmed.

His bond has not been set.

