CRIME STOPPERS: Police release photo of man wanted for aggravated kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man accused of kidnapping.

Police say on Jan. 6, Antwun Allen, 23, and the victim got into a verbal altercation in the 12000 block of Palmyra Avenue off of Thomas Road.

Antwun Allen, 23 is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a dating partner, and theft, according to BRPD. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

During the altercation, Allen allegedly brandished a weapon, forced the victim into her car, and battered her while she drive, authorities added.

Allen also reportedly took the victim’s cell phone.

He is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, battery of a dating partner, and theft.

Police say Allen has black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 230 lbs. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall.

If you have information on Allen’s location contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.