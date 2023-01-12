CRIME STOPPERS: Officials searching for burglar who broke into Council on Aging building.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Constable’s office is searching for a man accused of burglary.

Investigators said a man is believed to have thrown a rock at a window to enter the Council on Aging’s Lotus Center, located on Main Street.

Once he gained entry, he took a television from the Lotus Center.

If you can identify this individual contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.