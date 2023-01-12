Ascension Parish 2023 economic outlook brings hundreds of new jobs, increased tax revenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish has seen growth in all areas of the parish for years.

“Ascension Parish is blessed to be located along the Mississippi River, and so we do have a unique industrial corridor that has been preserved and set up, and there’s a lot of connections between the businesses that are there, so it helps when we are recruiting new businesses that they have the partnerships with the other businesses that are already here,” Kate MacArthur, president, and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corporation, said.

Macarthur said this year they are expecting more economic growth than ever.

“2023 looks like it could be our biggest year yet, so we’re looking at having almost as many announcements this year as we’ve had in the last two years combined,” said MacArthur.

New jobs and more tax revenue are set to benefit the whole parish.

“The tax revenue is amazing because it goes to our school system. It goes to the parish to do road projects and drainage and other areas of maintenance within the parish. And then it also goes to the Sheriff’s Department, which is one of the reasons for the safest parish, because we do have this huge amount of both property tax revenue,” said MacArthur.

At least 1,200 new jobs could be coming to the parish.

“From 2020 to 2022, the announced projects indicated 600 new permanent jobs, and then just for 2023 for the projects we’re anticipating announcing. It looks like another 600 new permanent jobs,” MacArthur said.

Macarthur says many of those positions will be in the chemical industry, but with that comes opportunities for growth in all parts of the economy.

