6 LSU baseball players named to top 100 freshmen list

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six LSU baseball players have landed on the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list, the university announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Brady Neal (catcher), Jared Jones (catcher), Chase Shores (right-handed pitcher), Jaden Noot (right-handed pitcher), Paxton Kling (outfielder), and Gavin Guidry (infielder) are on the list.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Neal, a product of Tallahassee, Fla., played at  IMG Academy, and he was selected in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 2 catcher and No. 29 overall prospect by Perfect Game.

Jones, a product of Walton High School in Marietta, Ga., was ranked nationally as Perfect Game’s No. 4 catcher and No. 47 overall prospect.

Shores, who played at Midland (Texas) Lee High School, was ranked as the nation’s No. 5 right-handed pitcher and No. 23 overall prospect by Perfect Game.

Noot was selected in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Oak Park, Calif. native pitched at Sierra Canyon High and was ranked nationally by Perfect Game as the No. 8 right-handed pitcher and No. 33 overall prospect.

Kling, a member of 2021 18U USA National Team, is a product of Central High School in Roaring Springs, Pa., where he was ranked nationally as Perfect Game’s No. 6 overall prospect.

Guidry, a shortstop at Barbe High in Lake Charles, La., was the No. 1 ranked player in Louisiana by Perfect Game. Guidry, also a member of the 2021 18U Team USA National Team, was rated as the nation’s No. 13 shortstop and No. 65 overall prospect.

