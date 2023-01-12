Facebook
27 former LSU players are currently on NFL playoff rosters

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A total of 27 former LSU football players are on rosters of NFL teams that have made the playoffs.

Super Wildcard games begin on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

LSU’s list of playoff participants includes 24 players on active rosters and three on injured reserve. LSU has at least one player on the roster of 13 of the 14 playoff teams, including four on the NFC North Champions Minnesota Vikings. The only team without LSU representation is the Philadelphia Eagles.

All 24 former Tigers on active rosters will be in action this weekend for the opening round of the playoffs.

Sunday’s matchup between the Bills and Dolphins in Buffalo will feature the Ferguson brothers – Reid (Bills) and Blake (Dolphins) – who are long snappers for their respective teams. The Ferguson brothers were LSU long snappers for eight consecutive years from 2012-2019 with Blake winning a national title with the Tigers as a senior in 2019.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and All-America Ja’Marr Chase will look to lead the Bengals to another Super Bowl when Cincinnati hosts Patrick Queen and the Baltimore Ravens at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Other Sunday highlights include the NFL’s leading receiver Justin Jefferson and the Vikings hosting Cordale Flott and the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. on FOX. Jefferson led the NFL with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards during the regular season.

The following is a list of former LSU players in action this weekend:

Saturday, January 14

Seattle at San Francisco at 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

OG Damien Lewis (SEA)

DT Al Woods (SEA)

S Jamal Adams (SEA – out)

RB Ty Davis-Price (SF)

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

DT Breiden Fehoko (LAC)

Will Clapp (LAC)

LB K’Lavon Chaisson (JAX)

DE Arden Key (JAX)

Sunday, January 15

Miami at Buffalo at Noon (CBS)

SNP Blake Ferguson (MIA)

LB Duke Riley (MIA)

SNP Reid Ferguson (BUF)

CB Tre’Davious White (BUF)

New York Giants at Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

Cordale Flott (NYG)

DE Danielle Hunter (MINN)

OG Ed Ingram (MINN)

WR Justin Jefferson (MINN)

CB Patrick Peterson (MINN)

Baltimore at Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (NBC)

LB Patrick Queen (BAL)

QB Joe Burrow (CIN)

WR Ja’Marr Chase (CIN)

OT Lael Collins (CIN-out)

Monday, January 16 at 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas at Tampa Bay

LB Damone Clark (DAL)

LB Jabril Cox (DAL)

RB Leonard Fournette (TB)

WR Russell Gage (TB)

LB Devin White (TB)

