2 men arrested for distribution of fentanyl laced pills, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men accused of distributing fentanyl laced pills.

Joseph “Huey” Collins, 19, and Montana Seals, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10., officials said.

Collins is charged with distribution of schedule, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, illegal carrying of weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seals is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to deputies, they received information regarding the possible distribution of fentanyl laced pills in Livingston Parish. After receiving that information, they were able to obtain a search warrant for a residence located on Fred Banks Dr. in Denham Springs.

Officials said they seized 2000 dosage units of pressed fentanyl pills, marijuana, a handgun, $6,160, and a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

“We all read the headlines about fentanyl. Even in small amounts, fentanyl is considered to be potentially deadly. We have people mixing it with other drugs to make it even more potent,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

“We hope that more of you will continue coming forward with information so that our Narcotics Agents can investigate & hopefully remove more from our streets, “Ard added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.