18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12.
It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate.
I-10 West is closed at Siegen Lane due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 12, 2023
Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire.
No other details were available.
