18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12.

It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate.

I-10 West is closed at Siegen Lane due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) January 12, 2023

Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire.

No other details were available.

