18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12.

It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate.

Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire.

No other details were available.

