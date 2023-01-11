Warming up today, quick-hitting rains early Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The calendar may say it’s early January, but today will feel like the middle of spring. Afternoon highs will climb to near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers will also be possible this afternoon and evening. The other spring-like element will be breezy conditions expected for much of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 11 (WAFB)

Thursday’s Rains

A cold front will deliver a dose of quick-hitting rains on Thursday morning. Showers and a few t-storms are likely, but the window for potential rainfall is rather narrow and likely closes by or before lunchtime for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 11 (WAFB)

With the rains moving through quickly, totals are expected to average less than 0.25″ for most, although locally higher amounts are possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 11 (WAFB)

An isolated strong storm is also possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather near and east of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 11 (WAFB)

Much Cooler into the Weekend

Much cooler weather arrives in the wake of Thursday’s cold front. Lows on Friday will dip to around 40 degrees, with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Breezy conditions will also add a bit of a chill to the air as we close out the week.

Saturday morning temperatures continue to trend colder and may have some areas near metro Baton Rouge flirting with a light freeze. A light freeze appears likely for areas north of the Capital City closer to the state line and extending into southwest Mississippi.

We’ll start to see temperatures rebound by Sunday afternoon as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. No rainfall is expected through the weekend.

Extended Outlook

Much milder weather makes a quick return next week, with highs in the 70s once again becoming common. A somewhat unsettled pattern also appears possible, with daily chances of rain through at least Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 11 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.