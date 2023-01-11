Facebook
Teacher finds rare prehistoric fish washed ashore

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more...
The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.
By Matt Barrentine and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – A fish considered a living fossil washed ashore in Mobile Bay this weekend.

“When I was coming back from the pier, I noticed something in the water. It was large and upside-down. Floating upside-down,” said May, who did not disclose her last name.

May is a science teacher and knew she had found something rare.

The teacher suspected she had found a sturgeon and called a friend at the University of Southern Mississippi to confirm.

“I called him, and I sent him a picture, and I said, ‘Is this a sturgeon?’ And he said it absolutely is,” May said.

The teacher measured the fish, took pictures and officially reported the finding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration by email.

Gulf sturgeons have been around for at least 200 million years and can live up to 50 years, WALA reported. They can grow up to 9 feet long and weigh up to 50 pounds.

The sturgeon is now at the University of Southern Mississippi so researchers can learn more about the prehistoric fish.

