St. George Fire Department recruiting; Sign up to become a firefighter and EMT

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters in the Capital City put it all on the line when they do their jobs. The brave men and women are known for running towards danger and not away from it to help people in our community. There is a need for more of them at the St. George Fire Department.

Have you always wanted to be a firefighter, but don’t want to put life on pause? You might want to check out the Hybrid Academy coming February 2023 as they make being a firefighter and/or EMT more accessible to the community. Anyone can get involved.

It’s a progressive learning system created to keep up with the evolving firefighting industry that utilizes a combination of online learning and in-person sessions on Saturdays. The fireside of the academy ends in a 3-week boot camp to tie all of the skills together on the drill field. They require all firefighters to be EMTs, and part of the academy is devoted to the NREMT certification.

The fire portion leaves all students with certifications in Firefighter I and II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations, and Driver/Operator. All of these certifications are requirements for hire at most fire departments across the state. Upon completion, students will be released into this career field prepared for success.

How much is it?

EMT Class/Certification: $1,800

Fire Class/Certifications: $1,800

Both EMT & Fire: $3,600

Requirements per the state of Louisiana:

• Ability to pass a background check

• Valid Driver’s License

• High School Diploma, GED, HiSET, or college transcript

• Fire: pass civil service and TABE/Wonderlic exams

• Be physically able to perform the duties of the job.

The next academy is set to begin this February.

