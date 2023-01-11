Facebook
Service line repair causes planned water outage in Baker

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker residents could be impacted by a planned water outage on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The City of Baker announced water services will be temporarily interrupted to repair a service line.

The approximate area affected by the repairs will be homes near streets located near Morvant Road and Sprucewood Ct., as well as the neighboring area.

Please feel free to contact the Baker Public Works Department at 225-775- 5584 for any questions, comments, or concerns.

