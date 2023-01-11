New hotel, motel ordinance coming to BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An introduction of changes to the motel and hotel ordinance in the city of Baton Rouge could force establishments to shut down under certain violations of service calls.

Headlines of homicides, drug overdoses, and domestic dispute cases have kept law enforcement and first responders coming back to a location off Airline Highway.

“You know, we are seeing a lot of overdoses at these locations, and I think the next highest place is probably a hospital compared to these locations,” says District Attorney Hillar Moore.

Over the past several years, the District Attorney’s Office has calculated more than 500 service calls to hotels and motels that sit right off the interstate.

“Just as of last week, we served notice upon two OYO hotels at Mead and Gwenadele advising them, in our opinion, that we believe they are a nuisance that needs to be abated,” adds Moore.

Now city leaders are getting involved. They want to change the hotel and motel ordinance to allow them to be more proactive and possibly shut these places down.

“So, this ordinance takes a different approach rather than looking at specific calls for services, specific calls from crime. This ordinance looks at overall calls for service based on the number of rooms that you have at your hotel,” explains Metro Councilmember Laurie Adams.

Chief Administrative Officer Glenn Curtis adds, “So, it’s based on the number of rooms the hotel has over the number of calls that are received within a calendar year. So, it’s a .5 ratio. So, if it’s 100 rooms, if you get 50 calls, which you would be surprised, you’ll get that number pretty quick, then we can take action with the owners on their permit and try to get them back into compliance.”

If the hotel goes over the number of calls, they will have to go before a judge who could decide to revoke or suspend their permit. If the hotel or motel does lose its permit, it will have to shut down for 72 hours. They cannot reapply for 30 days, and then they have to pass an inspection by the department of development to get their permit back.

The next metro council meeting is January 18th, 2023 where the ordinance will be up for public discussion and a solution to the problem.

