Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say

President Joe Biden is facing sharp new questions about his handling of classified documents. (CNN, POOL, FOX NEWS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Additional documents believed to be classified were found by President Joe Biden’s legal team, CNN and other media outlets reported Wednesday.

The files were reportedly found in a second location during a search that took place after “a small number of documents with classified markings” were initially discovered in Biden’s former Washington, D.C., office.

Biden said on Tuesday that he was surprised the documents were found in his office.

The Biden administration says it is fully cooperating with the probe regarding the uncovered classified documents. (CNN, POOL, CBS EVENING NEWS, JUSTICE DEPT.)

It is unclear at this time how many documents were uncovered in the second batch.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting
Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say
Police in New Mexico found a Bengal tiger cub while investigating a shooting.
Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78