MISSING: Officials looking for missing Addis teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a missing teenage girl who has reportedly not been seen in a week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sulmi Mabita Espino Lopez, 16, was last seen by her legal guardian on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at her home in Addis.

Officials said they are not sure what she was wearing or in which direction she traveled.

Anyone with information about where Lopez is should contact detective Joe Woods with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-382-5200.

