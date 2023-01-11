Mikaylah Williams looks to be next star athlete to bring excitement to LSU

SHREVEPORT, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball program continues to sign five-star talent, as the Tigers are quickly returning to be one of the premier programs in America.

A player who many believe will be the next great to play for head coach Kim Mulkey prompted a trip to northwest Louisiana on Friday, Jan. 6, to visit with a young lady who will certainly be bringing her fair share of excitement to Baton Rouge.

Shreveport’s Mikaylah Williams is Louisiana’s next big thing on the women’s college basketball court. The Parkway High School superstar is ranked the No. 1 player in America and signed with LSU in early November.

The 6-foot-1 Williams has already won two gold medals before her senior year of high school. Her first came in team USA’s U18 3-on-3 competition two summers ago when she was also named the MVP. Then, in July 2022, she took home gold again in Hungary with the FIBA U17 squad at the Women’s World Cup.

And the grind doesn’t stop. Despite all the success, the hunger still burns. High school students get up early, but Williams rises even earlier.

While the present with LSU women’s basketball is very bright, possibly Final Four bright, just imagine the near future. The thought of throwing Williams into the mix with Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and the others that are part of Mulkey’s No. 1 2023 recruiting class is one exciting thought indeed.

