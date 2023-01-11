Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU forward Angel Reese lands on player of the year watchlist

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Michael Woods | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese is now featured on the Ann Meyers Drysdale US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Player of the Year watchlist.

A total of 21 players are featured on the list.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

The first-year LSU star has entered her name into the national player of the year conversation with a dominating start to her career in Baton Rouge. Reese has 16 double-doubles through 16 games to start the season, a SEC record for most double-doubles to start a season. The LSU record for consecutive double-doubles is held by Sylvia Fowles who had 19 in a row throughout the 2006-07 season. She is averaging 24.2 points and 15.6 points.

Reese is the only player in the country with multiple 20/20 games this season. Her first came against Oregon State in Maui in December with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Her second came last week against Texas A&M where she scored 26 and hauled in a school-record 28 rebounds, the most by a player in the SEC since the conference started sponsoring women’s basketball in 1982. Maree Jackson previously held the LSU record after having 27-rebound games in

The Baltimore, Maryland native has been putting up historic numbers all season. In a game against Lamar in December, Reese did something that no pro or college basketball player has done in at least the past 20 years. Reese is the only NBA, WNBA, or Division I men’s or women’s player in the last 20 years to have at least 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals, and shoot over 80-percent in the same game.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU drops third-straight game after falling to Florida at home
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese earns 4th SEC Player of the Week honor
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
No. 7 LSU roars past Kentucky; best start in program history