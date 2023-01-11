LSU forward Angel Reese lands on player of the year watchlist

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese is now featured on the Ann Meyers Drysdale US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Player of the Year watchlist.

A total of 21 players are featured on the list.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

The first-year LSU star has entered her name into the national player of the year conversation with a dominating start to her career in Baton Rouge. Reese has 16 double-doubles through 16 games to start the season, a SEC record for most double-doubles to start a season. The LSU record for consecutive double-doubles is held by Sylvia Fowles who had 19 in a row throughout the 2006-07 season. She is averaging 24.2 points and 15.6 points.

Reese is the only player in the country with multiple 20/20 games this season. Her first came against Oregon State in Maui in December with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Her second came last week against Texas A&M where she scored 26 and hauled in a school-record 28 rebounds, the most by a player in the SEC since the conference started sponsoring women’s basketball in 1982. Maree Jackson previously held the LSU record after having 27-rebound games in

The Baltimore, Maryland native has been putting up historic numbers all season. In a game against Lamar in December, Reese did something that no pro or college basketball player has done in at least the past 20 years. Reese is the only NBA, WNBA, or Division I men’s or women’s player in the last 20 years to have at least 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals, and shoot over 80-percent in the same game.

