LSU drops third straight game after falling to Florida 67-56

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) have dropped their third straight game of the season after falling to the Florida Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC) 67-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers have now lost three straight conference games after starting SEC play with an upset win over a top-ten team in Arkansas on December, 28.

LSU had 16 turnovers in the loss and shot just 32.2% from the field while going just 5-for28 from behind the arc.

KJ Williams was the lone Tiger to score double-digit points as he finished with 23 and shooting 40% from the field and was just 1-for-9 from three.

Derek Fountain and Adam Miller each scored eight points in the loss.

The Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 4 Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 14.

