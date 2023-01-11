Facebook
License plate reader helps solve shooting over drug deal gone wrong, officials say

Caleb French
Caleb French(EBRSO)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who deputies said was involved in a robbery shooting during a drug deal.

Officials said Caleb French, 18, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The shooting happened on Wax Road near Durmast Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

According to the arrest report, French told deputies that one of the four people he was in a car with tried to rob the person they had met up with to purchase marijuana. The intended victim and the would-be robber then shot each other, French reportedly told investigators.

Deputies said they used a license plate reader near the neighborhood where the shooting happened to get information about a black Mazda 3 that had been reported to officials as fleeing the scene.

French, who owns the car, reportedly took one of the injured people to an urgent care and then went to a car wash to clean up the blood and remove the shell casings from the car, according to the report.

The report also stated that French told deputies that he ordered a Lyft ride for another person who was in his car.

Both shooting victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, and they are expected to be okay, officials confirmed.

Deputies said both people who shot each other will be charged.

Their names have not been released yet.

