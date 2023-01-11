DOTD announces upcoming nightly closures on I-10

The following information is from the Department of Transportation and Development.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that utility relocation work is set to begin for the I-10 widening project in East Baton Rouge Parish.

There will be a temporary lane closure affecting the far-right lane on I-10 eastbound between Dalrymple Drive and Perkins Road from January 16 to January 18 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening. This closure is necessary to allow crews to set up temporary concrete barriers for upcoming utility work.

“This utility work is vital to the Baton Rouge I-10 widening project for when construction begins later this year,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “After multiple attempts by previous administrations to improve this corridor have fallen short, I’m proud to say this administration is moving forward. The capitol region and motorists who use this corridor deserve an infrastructure system that is safe, efficient, and reliable, and will be sustainable for our next generation. I am committed to completing this project as we work each day to improve our infrastructure across the state.”

This work is part of the overall project to improve I-10 through the Capital Region from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to Essen Lane on I-10 and I-12 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The first construction project, Segment 1 of Phase 1, is set to begin later this year and includes widening the interstate from six to eight lanes (four in each direction) from I-110 to Acadian Thruway. Major lane restrictions are anticipated to begin in early 2024, with construction estimated to be completed in early 2027.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites, and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.

