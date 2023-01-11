Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of stealing food delivery driver’s car

Man wanted for LSU car theft
Man wanted for LSU car theft(Crime Stoppers)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole a food delivery driver’s car on New Year’s Day.

Police said the incident occurred at East Campus Apartments near Campus Lake Rd.

If you can identify this individual contact crime stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

