CRIME STOPPERS: Man accused of stealing food delivery driver’s car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly stole a food delivery driver’s car on New Year’s Day.

Police said the incident occurred at East Campus Apartments near Campus Lake Rd.

If you can identify this individual contact crime stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

