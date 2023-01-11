Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: BR church intruder kicks in door

Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge.
Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary.

Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge.
Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge.

Police say the individual is wanted for unauthorized entry into a church in Baton Rouge. The church is located in the 2300 block of Wooddale Boulevard, near South Choctaw Drive, authorities confirmed.

Police added the person was able to get into the church by kicking in the door.

If you can identify the individual, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers. You can call 344-STOP (344-7867) or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

