Check the status of your flight at Baton Rouge Metro Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled at airlines across the United States due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration early Wednesday morning.

At Baton Rouge Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), at least two flights were delayed and another was canceled as of 8:30 a.m., according to its website.

The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, but lifted that order just before 8 a.m. after several hours.

At least a dozen flights at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been affected by the outage as well.

The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

