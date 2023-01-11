Check the status of your flight at Baton Rouge Metro Airport
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled at airlines across the United States due to a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration early Wednesday morning.
At Baton Rouge Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), at least two flights were delayed and another was canceled as of 8:30 a.m., according to its website.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK YOUR BTR FLIGHT STATUS.
The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, but lifted that order just before 8 a.m. after several hours.
At least a dozen flights at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been affected by the outage as well.
CLICK HERE TO CHECK FLIGHT DELAYS/CANCELLATIONS AT MSY.
The White House said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, but President Joe Biden directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.
