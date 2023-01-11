Candidates for new judge seat talk tough on crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Baton Rouge struggles to get crime under control. Police say putting their life on the line to put a criminal behind bars only to see them released back out onto the streets days later is like working with both hands tied behind their back.

“Crime is terrible...and...it hadn’t gotten any better,” said candidate Jordan Faircloth, an attorney.

Faircloth is one of the three candidates running for the job after Judge Tim Kelly announced he was retiring back in December. About a year ago Faircloth ran for Judge William Morvant’s’ seat against opponent Brad Myers. Hlost in a low turnout election and lost again in a recount. He hopes this time things will go differently.

“I lost the election, I wasn’t gonna go home and pout. I called Hillar, I called the folks at the Juvenile Court and said what can I do to help. Then low and behold Judge Kelly decides to retire,” Faircloth added.

“Who remembers a time in Baton Rouge when you felt safe on our streets? Pretty much all of us,” Johanna Landreneau, another candidate, asked folks at a luncheon Tuesday.

Landreneau says she decided to run after a side conversation with police at the press conference for Allie Rice, an LSU senior who was shot and killed last fall.

“I said what is going on, what is happening. They told me they knew who the bad actors were, who they are, and they’re arresting them day after day. They arrest them, they go back and arrest them the next day for committing another crime,” Landreneau explained.

In another example for how low bond is contributing to crime, Landreneau cited a recent case at Southern University’s homecoming where a man who had just been let out, attended a party and reportedly shot 9 people.

“He went back before Judge Foxworth, she set the bail at $1.6 million I think...that was appropriate. It does make a difference. Low bail, violent criminals get out quickly,” Landreneau added.

Faircloth echoed her response.

“Those are the times when we’re dealing with the violent criminals, the ones we know are the violent criminals, that are out to repeat offend, those are the times when...You have to be right,” said Faircloth.

Louise Hines Myers is the third candidate in the race but did not speak today. Folks will be able to cast their vote in the special election on March 25, 2023. Although no Democrats are in the race right now, both candidates say they wouldn’t be surprised if one stepped up.

Qualifying for this race will be between January 25th through 27th.

