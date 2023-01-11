Body found in wooded area of East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deputies said they are investigating a scene off Airline Highway near the fairgrounds.

District Attorney Hillar Moore is at the scene.

No other details were provided by investigators.

