Body found in wooded area of East Baton Rouge Parish
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Deputies said they are investigating a scene off Airline Highway near the fairgrounds.
District Attorney Hillar Moore is at the scene.
No other details were provided by investigators.
