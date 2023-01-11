Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Body found in wooded area of East Baton Rouge Parish

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(MGN)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a body found in a wooded area on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Deputies said they are investigating a scene off Airline Highway near the fairgrounds.

District Attorney Hillar Moore is at the scene.

No other details were provided by investigators.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Dakota Theriot
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence
EBRSO homicide detectives were dispatched to the home where they discovered the victim, who...
Father fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed by son, records show
Severe Weather Threat
Thursday morning cold front to bring chilly end to week
Crash
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway