Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander to leave job at end of June

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander announced at the parish’s school board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10 that he will not renew his contract after June 30, 2023.

“It has been the highest honor of my professional career to serve as superintendent of this very successful school system. It is with sincere gratitude and genuine affection for Ascension Public Schools that I want to provide our board members the opportunity to step out their process for naming a new superintendent. Announcing my intentions now gives them adequate time to make a great decision for our district. In the meantime, I am excited, grateful, and passionate about making this Spring Semester the best it can be for our students, staff, and our community,” said Superintendent Alexander.

Alexander began working in Ascension Public Schools in 1997 at St. Amant High School as a teacher and coach. From 2005 to 2011, he served as an assistant principal and then as principal of Dutchtown High School. He led the district’s high schools for five years as Director of Secondary Schools until he retired in early 2016. He then briefly worked in the private sector before returning as Superintendent of Schools in August 2016.

While superintendent for Ascension Parish and under Alexander’s leadership schools in Ascension Parish recovered from the historic flood of 2016. Achieved international accreditation twice, reorganized the district; launched a five-year strategic planning process; implemented comprehensive district branding; passed a $140 million construction millage; opened four new schools; and successfully continued education during a global pandemic with only two days of paused learning.

Also during his six-year tenure, Alexander also achieved the following:

In 2022, Ascension earned the District Award of Excellence for Educator Effectiveness from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

For seven consecutive years, Ascension earned the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association.

For eight consecutive years, Ascension earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.

In 2021, Ascension earned the Legacy Award from the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Two schools earned the prestigious TAP Founders Award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching: G.W. Carver Primary in 2017 and Duplessis Primary in 2020. In addition, Pecan Grove Primary earned the award in 2015.

In 2018, Superintendent Alexander earned the Louisiana Distinguished Civilian Service Medal from the Louisiana National Guard.

In 2017, Ascension earned the coveted Gold Medallion Award from the National School Public Relations Association.

