Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set her mother’s home on fire with her inside on New Year’s Eve, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said Kierra Moody, 31, of Vacherie, was booked into the St. James Parish Jail on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, on one count of aggravated arson.

The fire she is suspected of committing happened earlier that day, in the early morning hours, in the 21000 block of Judge Becnel Lane, which is near Highway 20.

Officials said the homeowner put the fire out before firefighters arrived.

No one was injured, they confirmed.

Investigators said the fire was started from more than one area and was intentionally set.

Moody was identified as the suspect later that day, they added.

