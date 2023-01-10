Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) runs away from USC defenders during the Green Wave's 46-45 Cotton Bowl victory on Monday (Jan. 2) in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football has one more feather to stick in their hat now that their magical season is over.

The Green Wave has been ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the college football season.

The prestigious top 10 ranking comes after a dramatic come-from-behind 46-45 Cotton Bowl win over USC on a final drive orchestrated by quarterback Michael Pratt.

Ponchatoula native Tyjae Spears rushed over 200 yards in the Green Wave victory.

Turing the program around from a 2-12 season to a 12-2 finish under head coach Wille Fritz is arguably the best program turnaround in college football history.

To see the complete AP rankings, click on the link in the Tweet below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer bonds out
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
Sadie Davila, 7, is being remembered as a bright soul who had a big heart.
EBRSO: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries after pit bull attack; dog’s owner charged
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU ranks at No. 16 in final AP poll
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese earns 4th SEC Player of the Week honor
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against TCU...
No. 1 Georgia beats TCU 65-7 to win 2nd consecutive title
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves into top 5 on latest AP Poll